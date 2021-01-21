Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after acquiring an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $427.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $164.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

