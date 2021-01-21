Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

ECL opened at $218.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

