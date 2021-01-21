Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lowered by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

