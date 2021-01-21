EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.19

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 98787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.46 million and a PE ratio of -104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 37.13 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$66,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,053.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,224 shares of company stock worth $1,142,515.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

