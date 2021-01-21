EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $424,475.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $424,475.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,671.03 or 1.00082527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

