Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $239.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Edgeless has a market cap of $319,824.09 and approximately $239.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.