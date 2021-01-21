Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

