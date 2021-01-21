Edmond Macri Sells 1,346 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $966,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $294.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 35.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

