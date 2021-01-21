EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

