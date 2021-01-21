Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.79. 4,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,480. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.