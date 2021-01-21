Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

NYSE EW opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

