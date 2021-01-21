EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU) Stock Price Up 62.5%

EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU) shares rose 62.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,689,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 674% from the average daily volume of 606,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$18.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU)

EEStor Corporation, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as ZENN Motor Company Inc and changed its name to EEStor Corporation in April 2015. EEStor Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

