Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 174,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 298,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.