Electra Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $413,152.24 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,602,746,731 coins and its circulating supply is 28,735,590,178 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

