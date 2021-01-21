Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Cap of $343,845.67

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $343,845.67 and $4,034.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00062285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00535143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,280.05 or 0.03922507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

ELEC is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars.

