Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $202.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

