Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 186 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

CWB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,587. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

