Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 280 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,523.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.78. 150,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760,933. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

