Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,361 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,342 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01.

