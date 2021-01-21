Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 49,924 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,924 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 3,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,961. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

