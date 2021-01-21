Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.74. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,228. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52.

