Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $15,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter worth $3,838,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,535,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $436,000.

NYSEARCA WFH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,449. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

