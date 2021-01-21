Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $764,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $28.05 on Thursday, hitting $2,132.00. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,041. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,882.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

