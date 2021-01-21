Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.49. 132,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

