Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,322,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 38,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

