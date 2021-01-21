Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,826,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,599. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.