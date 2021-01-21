Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 26,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

