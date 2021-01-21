Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

