Eminer Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Eminer has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $732,892.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,187,599 coins. The Reddit community for Eminer is https://reddit.com/