Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.20 to $6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $738.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

