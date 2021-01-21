ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.34. ENDRA Life Sciences shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 290,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

