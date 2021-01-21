ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.60. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 142,923 shares of company stock worth $120,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

