Enecuum (ENQ) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $6,660.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00530942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.91 or 0.03930830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,278,494 coins and its circulating supply is 150,278,493 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enecuum is https://reddit.com/