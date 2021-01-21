Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

