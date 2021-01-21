Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Enigma has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $78,099.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00323402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.01420038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,780 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.