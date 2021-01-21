Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Down 7%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. 806,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,687,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

