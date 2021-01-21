Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Given a C$1.40 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) received a C$1.40 target price from equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.86.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$197.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

