Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Entegris by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

