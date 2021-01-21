Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Entergy by 561.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 188,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 127,130 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

