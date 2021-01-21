Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

