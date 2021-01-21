Equal Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $51,808.55 and $9,244.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.