Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sara Baack Sells 1,965 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $727.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $698.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $74,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

