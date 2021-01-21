Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.97

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 37907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

About Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.