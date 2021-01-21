Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 317.20 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.89. Essentra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.49 ($5.82). The company has a market capitalization of £956.94 million and a P/E ratio of 59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

