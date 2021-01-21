EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.