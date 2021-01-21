Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 5.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 282,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 143,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

