Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.80

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 8379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

