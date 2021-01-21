Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $113,899.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.