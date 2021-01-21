Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $128.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.65 million and the highest is $136.63 million. Euronav posted sales of $320.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $819.45 million, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $829.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EURN. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 16,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,626. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Euronav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after buying an additional 430,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.