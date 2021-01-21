Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 263.65 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

